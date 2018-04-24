Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah: Congress will come back to power

"I have come here as the Chief Minister candidate and Congress will come back to power. There is no doubt about it. I will put Badami in the first place in the development of the state," said the Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah/ File Pic

Addressing a rally in Badami, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said, 'Congress will come back to power'. He was campaigning for the state legislative assembly election.

"I have come here as the Chief Minister candidate and Congress will come back to power. There is no doubt about it. I will put Badami in the first place in the development of the state," said the Karnataka CM.

Earlier today he filed his nomination from Badami constituency.

Further, in his speech, he said that it is only after the request made to him by the local leaders, he decided to contest from Badami.

"I decided to contest from Badami when local leaders requested me. They told me 'you needn't come here for campaigning, we'll do the rest'. I filed nomination (for Badami) on their request and party high command's directions," he added.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect representatives to the 225-member state assembly. The results will be out on May 15.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

