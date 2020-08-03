Karnataka chief minister Yediyurappa, daughter test COVID-19 positive

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a private hospital, an official said on Sunday night.

"The Chief Minister took a test after feeling unwell. As the test was positive, he has been admitted in a private hospital on the recommendation of doctors," the official told IANS.

In a tweet in Kannada later, the 78-year-old Yediyurappa said he was fine but got admitted to a hospital as a precaution on the advice of doctors. "I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine," he said.

His youngest daughter B.Y. Padmavati was also found to have been infected with the disease, an official said on Monday. "As Padmavati's sample result turned positive, she has also been admitted to the privately-run Manipal Hospital where Yediyurappa is under treatment for the virus," an official of the Chief Minister's Office said.

Yediyurappa, 78, has five children, including two sons and three daughters. "Though the Chief Minister's eldest son B.Y.Vijayendra, who also stays with him in the official residence, tested negative, he has been advised to be in isolation at home," said the official.

In a tweet, Vijayendra said as a precaution, he will be in home quarantine for a week. "My father (Yediyurappa) is doing fine and under observation of doctors who said there is no need to worry," tweeted Vijayendra.

State Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, who is in-charge of Covid care in the southern state, confirmed that Yediyurappa tested positive for the infection.

"I pray that he (Yediyurappa) will heal soon, as prayers of the people are with him. He will soon recover and return to work," tweeted Sudhakar in Kannada.

According to the hospital's health bulletin, Yediyurappa is doing well and is clinically stable. "Yediyurappa has been admitted to our hospital on Sunday night for observation. He is clinically stable and is monitored by a team of doctors," said the bulletin.

The hospital has allowed Yediyurappa and his daughter to have food from home. "Both (father and daughter) are asymptomatic. They tested positive due to mild symptoms of the disease," added the official.

The Chief Minister's other family members and relatives who have been in contact with him were also advised to go into quarantine.

The Chief Minister's official and personal staff, including cook, servants and drivers has been advised to be in isolation for a week.

The chief minister has been at home in the official residence since Friday due to three government holidays since July 31 to Sunday.

"On July 31, the chief minister, however, met state Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan in the city centre along with state home minister Basavaraj Bommai. Later, National Education Policy draft committee chairman K. Kasturirangan called on him at his residence," the official recalled.

Yediyurappa also inaugurated on Friday the new building of the Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (Keonics) for housing incubation, warehousing and start-ups in the city, where he came in contact with many people though he wore mask and maintained physical distance.

State Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan and other officials accompanied him for the function.

On July 30, the chief minister flagged off the tunnel boring machine for the second phase of the metro rail project in the city centre, where people were present in large numbers.

The septuagenarian leader completed one year as chief minister on July 26 after the ruling BJP returned to power on July 26, 2019.

