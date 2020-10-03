Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra tests COVID-19 positive

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa's younger son B.Y. Vijayendra tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, a party leader said. "Vijayendra tested Covid positive during a routine check-up earlier in the day. As he is asymptomatic, he has isolated himself at home," said a party official here. Vijayandra, 45, is the ruling BJP's state unit Vice-Pesident. "I am doing fine. I have isolated myself as I am asymptomatic," tweeted Vijayendra in Kannada.

He also requested all those who came in contact with him recently to take precautions and stay safe. Yediyurappa, 77, also tested positive for the virus on August 3 and recovered in a week after treatment at a private hospital in the city. Scores of politicians from across the state, including a dozen state ministers, legislators of the ruling and opposition parties and MPs were infected by the disease.

Minister of state for Railways Suresh Angadi, who was the MP from Belagavi, died of the infection at Delhi's AIIMS on September 23. He was 65. BJP's newly-elected Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti too succumbed to the virus on September 17 at a private hospital in the city.

Congress legislator B. Rama Rao from Basavakalyan assembly seat in Bidar district also succumbed to the infection here on September 24.

