Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hits back at Narendra Modi for his "2+1 formula" jibe

The Chief Minister said, "2 Reddys + 1 Yeddy was Modi's formula to win an election"

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday hit back at Prime Minister for his "2+1 formula" jibe at him, saying that Modi's formula to win the assembly election in the state is "2 Reddys + 1 Yeddy".

Responding to Modi's attack at an election rally earlier in the day on him contesting from two constituencies "with fear of losing" and also over fielding his son for the May 12 polls, he also pointed out that the PM had contested from two seats during 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Attacking Modi over BJP fielding brothers of tainted mining baron G Janardhan Reddy in the assembly elections, the Chief Minister said, "2 Reddys + 1 Yeddy was Modi's formula to win an election."

"Today PM avoided talking about his complicity in "closing CBI cases against the Reddy bros. Instead, he spoke"about some 2+1 formula. Here is the explanation to his formula "to win an election. 2 Reddys + 1 Yeddy. #2Reddy1Yeddy," he said in another tweet.

'Yeddy' is a reference to BJP's chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa. Pointing out that even Modi contested from two" constituencies -- Varanasi and Vadodara -- in the 2014 Lok Sabha" elections, the Chief Minister told the Prime Minister to worry about his party not crossing 60-70 seats.

"Was it fear that drove you to contest from 2" parliamentary constituencies (Varanasi & Vadodara) Mr.PM" @narendramodi ? Of course, you are a 56 inch man, you would" have some clever explanation!! Forget 2 seats, Sir. Worry" about the fact that your party will not cross 60-70!" Siddaramaiah tweeted.

"Addressing a rally at Santhemarahalli in "Chamarajanagara district, Modi termed Siddarammaiah contesting "from two seats, and his son Yatindra also contesting the"May 12 polls as Kannada version of Congress' family politics.

"He said "I was reading newspaper couple of day's ago" and I found that in Karnataka 2+1 formula is going on. This is "nothing but Kannada version of Congress' family politics.

"This is the political innovation of Chief Minister" here who is by and large sleeping and seldom awake. With the "fear of defeat he went in search of another seat," Modi said. While he "himself was contesting from two seats, he made his son a scapegoat from the seat where he was contesting earlier, he added.

"The "Chief Minister, who was earlier fielded from "Chamundeshwari in Mysuru, later filed papers from "Badami in Bagalkote district also.

"Siddaramaiah's candidature from Badami came amidst" reports that battle at Chamundeshwari was not easy for him.

"Varuna in Mysuru, from where Siddaramaiah has been" contesting since 2008, has been allotted to his son Yatinda" this time.

