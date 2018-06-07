Karnataka coalition government inducts 25 Cabinet ministers

Of the 23 from the alliance, 14 are from Congress and nine from JD-S. Governor Vajubhai R Vala administered the oath of office and secrecy to the ministers



Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala administers the oath to Kannada veteran actress and Congress MLC Jayamala, in Bengaluru. Pic/PTI

The JD-S-Congress coalition government in Karnataka was expanded on Wednesday, with the induction of 25 legislators as cabinet ministers, including 23 from the alliance partners and one BSP MLA and an Independent.

Of the 23 from the alliance, 14 are from Congress and nine from JD-S. Governor Vajubhai R Vala administered the oath of office and secrecy to the ministers.

Yesteryears Kannada cine actress and legislative council member Jayamala of the Congress is the lone woman minister in the ministry. N Mahesh of the BSP was also sworn in. The BSP is a pre-poll ally of the JD-S. With him, BSP has a minister for the first time in south India and outside its home state Uttar Pradesh.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever