Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2020 results announced on karresults.nic.in

This picture has been used for representational purposes

The results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2020 were announced on Friday at karresults.nic.in.

As many as 1.8 lakh students had appeared for the exams. According to the state department of higher education, the delay in releasing results was caused due to ‘technical reasons’.

The common entrance test is held to secure admissions for engineering, yoga and naturopathy, technology, courses for farm sciences and courses for B-Pharm and Pharm-D courses.

The Karnataka deputy chief minister Dr Ashwath Narayan had said that the entrance examination results would be declared on August 20. KEA will release the results through their official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

The examination was held on July 30 and 31 in 497 centres in the state. Other than local students, more than 1,800 candidates from neighbouring states also appeared for the examination. The authorities had made arrangements for transporting students and their parents and provided other logistical supports for them. They had also accommodated 40 students who were tested positive for COVID-19 and made special arrangements for them to appear for the examination.

Once the results are out, students can complete their admission process from their homes as KEA will conduct counselling and verification of documents online this year.

