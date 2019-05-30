Karnataka constable turns fiber baton into flute

national

A constable posted at the Hubli Rural police station has converted his fibre baton into a flute, through which he belts out melodies during his time off from duty

Pic/Twitter

Head Constable Chandrakant S Hutagi who is currently posted at Hubballi Rural Police Station, turned his fibre baton into a flute to fulfil a hobby.

Hutagi told ANI, "Playing the flute has been my hobby ever since I was in high school. However, due to long working hours, I could not manage time to play the flute at home. So, I decided to do something with the 'Lathi' and made a flute out of it."

Additional Director General of Police, Bengaluru, IPS officer Bhaskar Rao shared a video of Hutagi playing the flute on social media.

Chandrakant Hutgi, Head Constable from Hubli Rural Police station has converted his Deadly Fiber Lathi into a Musical Instrument... we are proud of him... pic.twitter.com/gyZWhk1lkb — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) May 28, 2019

"I was deployed for seven days at Datta Peeta in Chikkamagaluru. We used to be called for duty hours before the actual time of the event. I used to be tensed. So, I did this. Everyone in my department is happy. Now I use the baton for both purposes - maintaining law and order as well as playing the flute," Hutagi said.

Apart from sharing the video of the flute playing constable, the IPS officer Rao has also posted several instances of achievements and contributions to society by people in khaki as well as lay people.

Twitterati appreciated the video a lot.

Karnataka police has hidden talent within it, officer will always encourage/ support this kind talent, namma police, All the best. — 'Iam the super power of india' Mallikarjun kori (@MallikKori) May 28, 2019

Fantastic... Creativity... at Police personnel — Hanamant K. Yadahalli (@k_yadahalli) May 28, 2019

I hope he will save this lathi for music and use another similar lathi to control the crowds. It feels nice to have police personnel with multifaceted talent ... — Chowkidar Narayanà²¶à²¾à²¸à³à²¤à³à²°à²¿ (@NarayanShastri) May 28, 2019

Amazing sir this is real administration to provide respect the talent of team member — Surajit Mitra (@Surajit64478850) May 29, 2019

