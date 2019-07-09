Karnataka crisis: Siddaramiah blames PM Modi, Amit Shah of destabilising government

national

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of being the "brains" behind the attempt to destabilise the JD (S) Congress coalition government in the state, saying both leaders are "sham to India's democratic political system".

"@AmitShah and India's disastrous PM @narendramodi are the brains behind destabilising our coalition government. This is their sixth attempt in Karnataka since last one year. They are a sham to India's democratic political system," he tweeted.

Siddaramiah alleged that the BJP is attempting to gain backdoor entry to form an unethical government.

"@BJP4Karnataka and @BJP4India are offering money, position & misusing central agencies to destabilise our govt. This is an attempt to gain backdoor entry to form unethical govt just as they did between 2008-13. Though they lack capability & eligibility, they are being selfish," he said in another tweet.

Siddaramiah's remarks come after the Congress Legislature Party meeting decided to submit a petition to the Speaker seeking disqualification of the members who are trying to resign from their membership for colluding with the BJP.

"Some of our MLAs have fallen into the trap of @BJP4Karnataka & I am not sure whether they are aware of the anti-defection law. The laws are clear that those who resign from the MLA post cannot hold any ministerial berths or chairmen to boards and corporations, " he added

However, rebel MLAs who are presently in Mumbai have said that they are still with Congress and have not joined BJP.

"A total 10 MLAs (of Congress and JDS) have submitted their resignation to Speaker and Karnataka Governor. We are still in Congress party but resigned from MLA post. We are not expecting any ministerial post. People of Karnataka don't like 'maitri' govt'," MLA S T Somashekhar told ANI.

When asked whether the MLAs are planning to join the BJP, he said, "We are not joining any party. We did not resign from the Congress but have resigned as MLA."

The Congress-JD-S coalition government in the state plunged into crisis after 10 MLAs resigned as Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) on Saturday. They are presently in Mumbai.

Another independent MLA, H Nagesh, who was inducted as minister last month, withdrew support from the Kumaraswamy government on Monday.

