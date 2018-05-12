Karnataka Elections: Congress urges EC to disqualify BJP candidate over bribery
Ahead of polling on Saturday, the party also sought a ban on airing of content by two television channels allegedly defaming the Congress
Polling officials collect EVMs and other election material on the eve of Karnataka Assembly elections in Chikmagalur. Pic/PTI
The Congress petitioned the Election Commission demanding that BJP candidate B Sriramulu be disqualified from contesting the Karnataka assembly election over a 2010 'sting' video allegedly showing him trying to bribe a former chief justice of India's relative.
Ahead of polling on Saturday, the party also sought a ban on airing of content by two television channels allegedly defaming the Congress. A delegation of senior Congress leaders, including Kapil Sibal, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Surjewala, met EC officials and presented a memorandum, which also demanded that the chief electoral officer in Karnataka be directed to lift the ban on the airing of the 'sting' video by local television channels. On Thursday, the Congress released the video, dating back to 2010, allegedly showing Sriramulu and G Janardhana Reddy negotiating a bribe to a relative of a former CJI to influence a verdict in a mining case.
Polling in RR Nagar segment deferred
The EC postponed election in the RR Nagar assembly segment to May 28 from Saturday, following recovery of 10,000 voter ID cards from a flat in the constituency. "To maintain the sanctity of the election process, the EC has ordered that the poll in RR Nagar constituency be deferred to May 28," said the Commission.
