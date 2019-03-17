Karnataka: Five thatched huts gutted in fire

national

Soon after receiving the report of the incident, police and fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze

Shivamogga (Karnataka): At least five thatched huts were gutted in a fire late Saturday evening at Mattodi village in Karnataka's Shivamogga. Soon after receiving the report of the incident, police and fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

The locals were also present at the site of the incident. So far no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates