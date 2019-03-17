Karnataka: Five thatched huts gutted in fire
Soon after receiving the report of the incident, police and fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze
Shivamogga (Karnataka): At least five thatched huts were gutted in a fire late Saturday evening at Mattodi village in Karnataka's Shivamogga. Soon after receiving the report of the incident, police and fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.
The locals were also present at the site of the incident. So far no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
One killed in Lucknow slum fire, 200 huts gutted