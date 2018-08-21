Karnataka Floods: 4,320 people rescued from Kodagu, search on for missing people

national

Cut off by landslides and damaged roads, the coffee-growing district, located in the Western Ghats, has been the worst affected in the state due to southwest monsoon since June first week

About 4,320 marooned people have been rescued till Monday morning in flood-hit Kodagu district in Karnataka, as the rescue work entered its final stage in search of nearly 50 persons reportedly missing or stranded, an official said. "The rescue work has entered its final stage. The 4,320 who have been rescued have been shifted to 41 relief camps in the district," a Karnataka state disaster management authority said.

Teams from the Indian Army and Navy along with state officials were screening the villages and towns to rescue anyone still stranded, he added. The district administration along with the rescue teams is also on the lookout for about 50 persons reportedly missing in the district. Cut off by landslides and damaged roads, the coffee-growing district, located in the Western Ghats, has been the worst affected in the state due to southwest monsoon since June first week.

