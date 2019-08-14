Karnataka floods: Four more bodies recovered, death toll at 58

national

Nearly 1,160 relief camps are operational where clean drinking water, food and other relief materials are being provided to nearly four lakh people who were staying there

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

Four bodies were recovered in Hassan district of Karnataka taking the death toll to 58, authorities said on Wednesday. The situation in the north, coastal and south interior Karnataka improved furthur as the inflows into the river was steadily decreasing. Senior officers who were camping in the district are checking on relief operations, as per official update.

"Damaged roads are being restored on war-footing for movement of men and materials", it said. Joint rescue teams which comprise of personnel from the State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force and Army have evacuated nearly 6.98 lakh people, as per the official note.

Nearly 1,160 relief camps are operational where clean drinking water, food and other relief materials are being provided to nearly four lakh people who were staying there. As per the government, 103 talukas in 22 districts were affected by floods and incessant rains in the past few days because of which agriculture and horticulture crops suffered losses. Crops of 4.58 lakh hectares and 56381 houses were damaged. "There is extensive damage to critical infrastructures such as roads, tanks, pipelines, schools and electrical infrastructure etc. Damage assessment is in progress", it said.

(with inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies