Karnataka Floods: Rahul Gandhi hails people of Suntikoppa as oasis of hope

In the news report, it was mentioned how the people of Suntikoppa converted a temple, a church, and a madrasa into a relief camp by keeping caste or religion at bay, thus showing the essence of communal harmony

Volunteers segregate relief material to be sent to Kodagu area at Kodava Samaj, in Bengaluru. Pic/PTI

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hailed the people of Suntikoppa, a small town in Karnataka, for working together to help the flood victims of the state and described them as an "oasis of hope".

"In Kodagu, Karnataka, massive floods have unleashed a trail of devastation. But amidst the gloom, here's a great story about an oasis of hope, a small town, Suntikoppa, where Shiv, Ram, Christ, Allah and the Buddha are working together to help those in need. This is India!" Gandhi said in a tweet attaching a news report.

In the news report, it was mentioned how the people of Suntikoppa converted a temple, a church, and a madrasa into a relief camp by keeping caste or religion at bay, thus showing the essence of communal harmony. The heavy rains in Karnataka, leading to flooding and landslips, have claimed 12 lives in Kodagu district.

