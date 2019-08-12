Karnataka floods: Rains eased out, death toll mounts to 42

national

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that rescue and relief operations are underway and Rs 5 lakh compensation will be given to next of kin of the deceased

Bengaluru: As incessant rains have caused a flood-like situation in Karnataka, the death toll on Monday mounted to 42. As per an official data, "Since August 1, 42 people have lost their lives while 5, 81,897 persons have been evacuated from 2,694 flood-hit villages of the state."

While Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) on Monday said that rains have eased out, water levels have started receding and surface communication is likely to be restored soon in North Karnataka.

"Rains have stopped in North Karnataka and water levels have started receding. The situation is under control and de-requisitioning of Army is likely to commence today. With most areas being accessible by road, helicopters are also likely to be de-requisitioned," said ISD.

"South Karnataka weather is holding but with orange alert in force, the close watch will need to be maintained on the situation. Helicopter at Mysore is being reverted back to Yelahanka," ISD added.

Union Minster Amit Shah yesterday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Karnataka. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa briefed Shah about the rescue and relief operations, which are underway in the state and Belgaum district.

Yediyurappa on Saturday also announced that Rs 5 lakh compensation will be offered to next of kin of the deceased.

According to news agency ANI report, all schools and colleges- government and private- in affected flood-hit districts will remain closed till August 15.

With inputs from ANI

