Karnataka govt to follow Delhi for improving education

Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has directed the state's Education Department to study the steps taken by Delhi to improve the quality of education in schools and have sought a report on it.

In a series of tweets the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said Kumaraswamy's government has prioritised education at a meeting with officials of the department. He has directed officials to submit a comprehensive report on improving the quality of education in government schools. "There must be no compromise," he has said.

The Chief Minister has suggested that the officials study the steps taken by Delhi government and submit a report recommending ways to improve the quality of education in Karnataka's government schools. "Recruitment of teachers, maintenance of school buildings and infrastructure issues were among the points discussed in the meeting," it added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has welcomed the initiative. "Delhi government will be more than happy to share its experiences with the government of Karnataka," he said.

