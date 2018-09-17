Karnataka govt to reduce prices of petrol, diesel by Rs 2

national

Petrol and Diesel prices all across India have been rising continously and common man is facing the pinch with this increase. The BJP govt has assured citizens that necessary steps are being taken and the prices will come down gradually

Representational image

Petrol and diesel will be cheaper by Rs 2 per litre across Karnataka from Tuesday following the reduction of cess by the state government, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Monday. "Our government has decided to reduce the cess on petrol and diesel. The fuel price will be decreased by Rs 2 per litre," the CMO tweeted. Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy also announced the relief to the people at a public event at Kalaburagi, about 620 km northwest of the state capital.

Petrol and Diesel prices all across India have been rising continously and common man is facing the pinch with this increase. The BJP govt has assured citizens that necessary steps are being taken and the prices will come down gradually. Karnataka govt is not alone in reducing prices as other state govts are also taking steps to regularise the petrol and diesel prices.

The fuel prices will be slashed across the state post Monday midnight. Currently, the price of petrol in Bengaluru is Rs 84.74 per litre and diesel is Rs 76.16 per litre, according to the Indian Oil Corp. Bengaluru alone has lakhs of vehicles, including 45-50 lakh two-wheelers and 20-25 lakh cars and four-wheelers.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates