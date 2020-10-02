Karnataka man saves pet dog from being swallowed by 20-foot-long python

A man saved his pet dog from a large python which had twisted around the animal trying to swallow it at his farmhouse in Udupi district. Ravi Shetty Byndoor, an activist of Karnatka Karmika Vedike, heard the cries of his dog at the farmhouse in Golihale village near Byndoor on Tuesday morning and found that a large python was trying to swallow the animal after coiling around it.

Shetty said he immediately sought the help of his friend Rajeeva Gowda from the Forest department. Both of them managed to save the dog from the snakes grip in an effort that tookmore than an hour, he told reporters.

The dog was saved without serious injuries. The python was 20 feet long and was later released tothe nearby reserve forest, he said.

