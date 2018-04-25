Karnataka polls: Rahul Gandhi to release Congress manifesto on April 27

"Rahulji will release the manifesto in Mangalore the day after tomorrow. It will be an all-encompassing document," a Congress leader said

Rahul Gandhi/ File Pic

As Karnataka's assembly election date is nearing, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be releasing the party's manifesto on April 27 in Mangalore, sources said on Wednesday.

During his two-day seventh leg of campaigning in the southern state, which starts on Thursday, Gandhi would also visit parts of Uttara Kannada like Ankola city, Mastikatte Circle (Kumta), Saraswati Circle (Honnavar) and hold a corner meeting at Bhatkal, the party said in a statement today.

"Rahulji will release the manifesto in Mangalore the day after tomorrow. It will be an all-encompassing document," a Congress leader said, requesting anonymity.

He refused to divulge more details but added that the manifesto would have "something" for all sections of the society. In the run-up to the high-stakes Karnataka polls, Gandhi had asked the Congress leaders to prepare a "people's manifesto", after taking the feedback from all the stakeholders.

On Gandhi's campaigning, the Congress leader said the party workers wanted him to focus on the areas he was yet to visit. So far, the Congress chief has held six rounds of campaigning in the southern state. The sixth phase of campaigning was on April 7-8.

The election to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 12. The southern state is slated to witness a three-corner contest involving the ruling Congress, the BJP and the H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S). The result of the polls will be announced on May 15.

