'Karnataka polls will be about BJP's broken promises'

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Pic/AFP

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday attacked the Modi-led government for "not fulfilling" its several poll promises and said the state Assembly elections among other things will also be about "broken promises" of the BJP.

The Assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled on May 12, while the counting of votes is to be taken up on May 15. "This election is also about broken promises of the @narendramodi Govt. 1) Black money didn't become white. 2) People didn't get Rs 15 lakh in their accounts. 3) People's money lost value due to demonetisation. They were made to stand in line to get their own money," he said in a series of tweets.

