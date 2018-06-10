Karnataka portfolios out, CM Kumaraswamy keeps Finance

Kumaraswamy has kept 11 portfolios for himself - including Finance, which had been a bone of contention between coalition partners JD(S) and Congress

Two days after Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy expanded his cabinet by inducting 25 ministers, portfolios have been allocated. The sharing of portfolios was a sticky issue due to which cabinet expansion was delayed by two weeks.

Kumaraswamy has kept 11 portfolios for himself - including Finance, which had been a bone of contention between coalition partners JD(S) and Congress. Kumaraswamy's brother HD Revanna will head the Public Works ministry.

The only woman in the cabinet, National award winning actress Jayamala, will handle the ministries of Women and Child Development and also Kannada and Culture. The allotment of portfolios comes amidst dissent in the Congress with many leaders unhappy at being left out of the cabinet so far. Among the notable omissions is MB Patil, former Irrigation Minister who spearheaded the push for recommending minority status for Lingayats.