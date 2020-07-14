Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Result 2020 released on karresults.nic.in, check here

Results of the second year Pre-University Course (PUC) board exams in Karnataka were declared today. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on karresults.nic.in.

How to check the results

Students can check the results through karresults.nic.in

Click on the result link on the website

Enter registration or roll number

PU II result will appear on the screen

Download and take a print out for further reference

On Monday, state Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar had said, "The PUC board exam results will be declared on Tuesday. The results will be sent through short messaging service (SMS) to students who have given their mobile numbers to the board and will also be declared on the board’s website.”

Around 6.5 lakh students wrote the board exams in about 1,000 centres across the southern state from March 4-24 and on June 18 in English paper, as COVID-19-induced lockdown on March 25 and its extension till May 31 delayed holding the last paper.

"Students who did not appear for the exams in March or June, can appear in the supplementary exams in early August and avoid missing an academic year in pursuing higher studies," Kumar added.

Though Kumar and the PUC board earlier said the results would be announced in the fourth week of this month, the sudden declaration of a 9-day lockdown in Bengaluru district from Wednesday (July 15) has made it advance the date to July 14.

Meanwhile, the state education department has postponed the evaluation of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board exam papers for class 10 students from Monday in Bengaluru urban and rural districts in view of the lockdown across the city from July 15 to July 22 to contain the virus spread.

"Evaluation in the remaining 28 districts across the southern state will continue as per the lockdown guidelines to ensure the safety and health of the teachers-turned evaluators," a board official said.

Around 8.5 lakh students appeared for the board exams across the state from June 25 to July 3 braving the Coronavirus scare and its spread. "SSLC board exam results will be declared in early August," added Kumar.

(With inputs from IANS)

