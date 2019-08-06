Karnataka rains: Holiday declared for school, colleges today

national

The schools and colleges will remain close in Sagar, Thirthahalli, and Hosanagara of Malnad region

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa writes a letter to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Karnataka: Amid incessant rains, Shivamogga District administration has declared a holiday on Tuesday for colleges and schools (government and aided) in three Taluks of Malnad region. The colleges and schools will remain close in Thirthahalli, Sagar and Hosanagara of Malnad region. There is a flood-like situation in northern parts of Karnataka due to Maharashtra releasing huge volumes of water from its reservoirs after receiving heavy rainfall in the state.

Also Read: Badlapur flooding: Central Railway to ask state to probe land grab

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in a letter to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis: Due to heavy discharge from Maharashtra's Koyna reservoir, the northern Karnataka districts are severely affected by the flood discharge in Krishna river & situation is severely alarming. (File pics) pic.twitter.com/hRVFSw4o1i — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

BS Yediyurappa, the Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey on Monday of the flood-affected areas in north Karnataka to take stock of the situation. The IMD has forecasted widespread rainfall over south Chhattisgarh, Odisha, south Madhya Pradesh, south Konkan, central Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, northern Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana during the coming days.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Heavy downpour causes flooding in suburbs, Thane

Kodagu: Landslides take place in the district due to heavy and incessant rainfall; part of Virajpet-Kerala Connective Road washed away. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/7FtqGkRHR6 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Odisha, south Chhattisgarh, south MP, Madhya Maharashtra, south Konkan and Goa, Gujarat region, Kerala, Karnataka and northern parts of Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana during next 4-5 days," the IMD release stated.

Also Read: Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall floods Sion and King's Circle

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates