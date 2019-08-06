Search

Karnataka rains: Holiday declared for school, colleges today

Updated: Aug 06, 2019, 18:03 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The schools and colleges will remain close in Sagar, Thirthahalli, and Hosanagara of Malnad region

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa writes a letter to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Karnataka: Amid incessant rains, Shivamogga District administration has declared a holiday on Tuesday for colleges and schools (government and aided) in three Taluks of Malnad region. The colleges and schools will remain close in Thirthahalli, Sagar and Hosanagara of Malnad region. There is a flood-like situation in northern parts of Karnataka due to Maharashtra releasing huge volumes of water from its reservoirs after receiving heavy rainfall in the state.

BS Yediyurappa, the Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey on Monday of the flood-affected areas in north Karnataka to take stock of the situation. The IMD has forecasted widespread rainfall over south Chhattisgarh, Odisha, south Madhya Pradesh, south Konkan, central Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, northern Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana during the coming days.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Odisha, south Chhattisgarh, south MP, Madhya Maharashtra, south Konkan and Goa, Gujarat region, Kerala, Karnataka and northern parts of Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana during next 4-5 days," the IMD release stated.

With inputs from ANI

