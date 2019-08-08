Karnataka rains: Schools, colleges closed for 2 days due to incessant rain

national

The district administration gave the directions after Indian Meteorological Department issued 'Red Alert' in Kodagu for the next 48 hours

Karnataka CM BS Yediruppa today visited flood-affected areas of Belagavi. Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Karnataka: As heavy downpour continues to wreak havoc in the region, all colleges, schools and Anganwadi centres in Kodagu district of Karnataka have been closed for two days including Thursday and Friday, as rain continues to wreak havoc in the region. The directions come after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued 'Red Alert' in Kodagu for the next 48 hours.

Flood situation in Maharashtra & Karnataka continues to be of concern due to incessant and heavy spells of rain and release of water from major reservoirs over the last few days; Army assisting authorities of both the states in carrying out relief & rescue operations #Floods2019 pic.twitter.com/H08yb6RwNF — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 7, 2019

The continuous downpour has brought life to a standstill in the region. The Virajpet-Kerala road on Monday was closed after being hit by landslides triggered by heavy showers in the district. The situation may further worsen as per the weather forecasting agency's prediction of "heavy to very heavy rainfall" for the rest of the week for Kodagu district in Karnataka.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, Goa and Konkan are likely to receive heavy downpour today. IMDfurther stated that "heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls" at isolated places over East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Mahe, Kerala, and South Interior Karnataka. "

Karnataka CM BS Yediruppa today visited flood-affected areas of Belagavi. pic.twitter.com/We6f62VIng — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

"Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep, Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, SubHimalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha," the IMD added. Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over north, central and southwest Arabian Sea, central and south Bay of Bengal and along and off West Coast and West Bengal-Odisha-Andhra coasts and the Andaman Sea. Indian Meteorological Department has also adviced fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days in the wake of heavy rainfall.

With inputs from ANI

