Search

Karnataka Speaker issues notice to 15 rebel MLAs

Updated: Jul 22, 2019, 14:08 IST | IANS

Kumar has summoned the MLAs to record their responses on their disqualification

Karnataka Speaker issues notice to 15 rebel MLAs
K R Ramesh Kumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar on Monday issued a notice to 15 rebel legislators of the state's ruling Congress-Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) coalition.

In the notice, the Speaker asked the 15 MLAs to meet him in his office here on Tuesday at 11 a.m. to record their responses on their disqualification following a plea by the ruling parties (Congress and JD-S) after they defied a whip to be present in the House for the floor test.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

karnatakacongressnational news

Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan arrested for sharing controversial TikTok video

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK