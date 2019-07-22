Karnataka Speaker issues notice to 15 rebel MLAs

national

Kumar has summoned the MLAs to record their responses on their disqualification

K R Ramesh Kumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar on Monday issued a notice to 15 rebel legislators of the state's ruling Congress-Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) coalition.

In the notice, the Speaker asked the 15 MLAs to meet him in his office here on Tuesday at 11 a.m. to record their responses on their disqualification following a plea by the ruling parties (Congress and JD-S) after they defied a whip to be present in the House for the floor test.

