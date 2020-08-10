Karnataka SSLC Results 2020: KSEEB to announce Class 10 results at 3 pm at karresults.nic.in

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the KSEEB SSLC Results 2020 today on the board's official website at 3 pm. Students who appeared for the KSEEB SSLC Examinations 2020 students can check the results on karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in. The results will be available from 3:45 pm onward as the link will go active then.

Karnataka's State Education Minister S.Suresh Kumar confirmed that the KSEEB SSLC Results 2020 will be declared today.

Over 8 lakh students appeared for the SSLC Class 10 board examinations. The examinations were initially scheduled to be held from March 29 to April 9 but owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed. Later, the SSLC Class 10 board examinations were held from June 25 to July 9 and was conducted following necessary precautions such as one student per bench. Students appearing for the exams also underwent thermal scanning before entering the examination hall.

Steps to check Karnataka SSLC Results 2020:

Visit the official site of KSEEB at karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

or Click on the link for SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board

Once on the result link, enter login details and click on submit

Your SSLC Result 2020 mark sheet will be displayed on the screen

Take a print out of the results for future reference

In order to pass the SSLC Class 10 board examinations, a student needs to secure at least grade C or score 35 per cent in each subject. Last year, the state had recorded a pass percentage of 73.70. While the girls recorded a pass percentage of 79.59, the boys scored 68.46 percent in the examinations.

