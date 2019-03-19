Karnataka: Under-construction building collapses in Dharawad, many feared trapped

national

As per the initial information, many are feared trapped in the debris.

An under-construction building collapsed on Tuesday in Kumareshwar Nagar area of Karnataka's Dharwad district.



According to police, six people who were injured in the building collapse have been shifted to hospital and search and rescue operation is underway.

#Karnataka: According to police, one person dead, 6 people injured, 40 feared trapped at the site of collapse of an under construction building in

Kumareshwar Nagar, Dharwad, pic.twitter.com/Gl86ziUg1K

Soon after the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that he had given instructions to the Chief Secretary to supervise the rescue operations.





Shocked to learn about the collapse of an under-construction building in Dharwad. I have instructed the Chief Secretary to supervise rescue operations. I have also directed the CS to send additional resources and expert rescuers by a special flight to #Dharwad . — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) March 19, 2019

The rescue operation is on and five people have been extricated, so far, from the debris. I have instructed the concerned officials to be on location. — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) March 19, 2019

Basavraj Nigadi, Gangadhar Shintre, Ravi Sobrad are the owners of the building that collapsed in Dharwad today. One of the owners Gangadhar Shintre is the father-in-law of Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni. One person died, 6 were injured in the building collapse in Dharwad.

