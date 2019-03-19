Karnataka: Under-construction building collapses in Dharawad, many feared trapped

Updated: Mar 19, 2019, 20:10 IST | ANI

As per the initial information, many are feared trapped in the debris.

Karnataka: Under-construction building collapses in Dharawad, many feared trapped
Representational image

An under-construction building collapsed on Tuesday in Kumareshwar Nagar area of Karnataka's Dharwad district.

As per the initial information, many are feared trapped in the debris.

According to police, six people who were injured in the building collapse have been shifted to hospital and search and rescue operation is underway.

According to an ANI tweet, one person is dead while six people are injured. 

Soon after the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that he had given instructions to the Chief Secretary to supervise the rescue operations.

The Chief Minister posted on Twitter: "Shocked to learn about the collapse of an under-construction building in Dharwad. I've instructed the Chief Secretary to supervise rescue operations. I have also directed the CS to send additional resources and expert rescuers by a special flight to Dharwad."

Basavraj Nigadi, Gangadhar Shintre, Ravi Sobrad are the owners of the building that collapsed in Dharwad today. One of the owners Gangadhar Shintre is the father-in-law of Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni. One person died, 6 were injured in the building collapse in Dharwad.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

karnatakanational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

3-storey building collapses near JJ Junction, 35 feared trapped

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019
Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees

Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees