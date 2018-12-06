Karnataka's veterinary doctor has parrots from 29 countries

Dec 06, 2018, 10:43 IST | mid-day online desk

Vishwanath Hegga keeps all the birds at home and takes care of them like a family. He also claims that he is training the birds at his residence

Vishwanath Hegga. Pic/ANI

Kalaburagi: A veterinary doctor based in Kalaburagi Vishwanath Hegga has a collection of 29 different species of birds from various parts of the world. Reportedly, Hegga keeps all the birds at home and takes care of them like a family. He also claims that he is training the birds at his residence.

Speaking to ANI, the veterinary doctor said, "I am a veterinary surgeon working with the state government. Now I am breeding parrots from 29 countries. I started with lovebirds which I got from New Zealand."

Elaborating upon how he takes care of the birds and the way his family reacted to his passion of breeding these creatures, Hegga said: "We feed them with cerelac, imported from Brazil, four times a day. We have named the birds and they respond when we call them by their names. My entire family loves them."

