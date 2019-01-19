Karni Sena warns Kangana Ranaut: Will ruin career prospects

national

Ajay Singh Sengar, president of Maharashtra Karni Sena said if Kangana Ranaut continues to threaten the members of our outfit, they will not let her walk freely in Maharashtra and will burn her film sets

Kangana Ranaut in a still from Manikarnika trailer

The Karni Sena on Saturday warned 'Manikarnika' Kangana Ranaut that if she continues to voice dissent against the outfit, they would ruin her career prospects and burn her film sets. This comes a day after Kangana issued a statement saying that she will destroy the Karni Sena if they continue to harass her over the release of 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.'

"Four historians have certified Manikarnika, we have got censor certificate as well, Karni Sena has been conveyed this but they are continuing to harass me. If they don't stop then they should know I am also a Rajput and I will destroy each one of them," she had said on Friday.

Reflecting on Kangana's statement, Ajay Singh Sengar, president of Maharashtra Karni Sena said, "If she continues to threaten the members of our outfit, we will not let her walk freely in Maharashtra and will burn her film sets."

