Karni Sena women threaten to commit jauhar; Twitterati react

Women from the Jauhar Kshatriya Manch have threatened to perform 'jauhar' or mass self-immolation on January 24 upon the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial film 'Padmaavat'

Women protesting against 'Padmaavat'. File picture

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the orders and notifications issued by Rajasthan and Gujarat governments prohibiting the screening of the controversial movie 'Padmaavat', clearing the decks for its nationwide release on January 25.

However, women from the Jauhar Kshatriya Manch have threatened to perform 'jauhar' or mass self-immolation on January 24 upon the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial film 'Padmaavat'. Equating Bhansali to Sultan Alauddin Khilji, a member of this committee said this was their 'last resort' to protect their heritage and dignity of Rani Padmini.

More than being happy Twitterati was angry over Karni Sena's declaration. Here are some of the tweets...

Dear Stupid Karni Sena men , if you are planning to burn yourself in protest of the Padmaavat movie , please do let me know .

I have an extra lighter . Happy to give it to you #KarniSena #Padmavati #Padmaavat — Angry Bombay Girl (@shadymumbai) January 18, 2018

If ladies perform jauhar they themselves & Karni SENA will only and wholly be responsible.Administrative and Law & Order authorities must take strict actions against these people.#Padmaavat — Kripi Nidhi Rajeev (@Kripinr) January 18, 2018

Dear Karni Sena,



Supreme Court has not banned Jauhar if some of your members want to do. — Manish Baid (@manishkbaid) January 18, 2018

In some parallel world, Karni Sena protested against the release of Lord Of The Rings as the movie depicted Orcs in bad way. Movie was banned in Orc Ruled states

#Padmaavat — Rakesh Ranjan (@rakeshranjan04) January 18, 2018

What did Karni Sena achieve by changing #Padmavati to #Padmaavat ?

ðÂÂÂ — SRK's LoverðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ (@JoganiRishil) January 18, 2018

ha dekh lena agar karni sena ne koi aur new nautanki na kare toh — SAYANTI (@kar_sayanti) January 18, 2018

Karni Sena has hurt Rajput pride way more than any movie could have.

This is what happens when a group of privileged ignorant and jobless people take up a irrelevant cause.

I am a Rajput and I denounce Karni Sena and their stance.#Padmaavat — Mostlyogic (@LadakuVeemaan) January 18, 2018

What is 'Karni Sena' ? Arrest them fully responsible to create "Chaos" in the name of #Padmavat why govt silent? Is there any mock support? — Kamlesh Kumar (@kamaljaj) January 18, 2018

Karni Sena: Hum Padmavati ko ban kar dengay

Bharni Sena: Hum bhi



Karni Sena: Hum Deepika ki naak kaat dengay

Bharni Sena: Hum bhi



Karni Sena: Hum chup chup ke DVD pe Padmavati dekhengay

Bharni Sena: Hum Bhi



Moral:Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni #Padmaavat — Aniket Bose (@ABnormalConnect) January 18, 2018

If karni sena does violent protests to stop the release of #Padmavat on 26th then government should not hesitate to declare them a terrorist organization. — Lost Poet (@Ajeeb_Daastaan) January 18, 2018