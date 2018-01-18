Karni Sena women threaten to commit jauhar; Twitterati react

Jan 18, 2018, 18:21 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Women from the Jauhar Kshatriya Manch have threatened to perform 'jauhar' or mass self-immolation on January 24 upon the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial film 'Padmaavat'

Representational pictureWomen protesting against 'Padmaavat'. File picture

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the orders and notifications issued by Rajasthan and Gujarat governments prohibiting the screening of the controversial movie 'Padmaavat', clearing the decks for its nationwide release on January 25.

However, women from the Jauhar Kshatriya Manch have threatened to perform 'jauhar' or mass self-immolation on January 24 upon the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial film 'Padmaavat'. Equating Bhansali to Sultan Alauddin Khilji, a member of this committee said this was their 'last resort' to protect their heritage and dignity of Rani Padmini.

More than being happy Twitterati was angry over Karni Sena's declaration. Here are some of the tweets...

