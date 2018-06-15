Karolina Pliskova celebrates first wedding anniversary with Michal Hrdlicka

Instagram post reveals Czech tennis ace Karolina quietly wed commentator boyfriend Michal Hrdlicka last year

Karolina Pliskova with boyfriend Michal Hrdlicka

Czech tennis player Karolina Pliskova has previously professed her love for beau Michal Hrdlicka on social media, but the couple never made any formal announcement of their marriage. In fact, she only spoke about her engagement to Czech sports commentator Hrdlicka during the US Open last year, after another commentator asked her about the ring on her finger.

Now, a recent Instagram picture uploaded by Hrdlicka claims that the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary in Monte Carlo. He captioned the picture (right), "Garden party. Our wedding anniversary today. Spouses are 30 years old." To this, many of the couple's online followers were rather surprised. "Are u both married ?? WTH I haven't seen a post till now," wrote one of Hrdlicka's social media followers.

"I didn't know that you guys are married," wrote another. "You guys make for a lovely couple," said yet another. Meanwhile, Pliskova also shared a couple of pictures of their weekend getaway and captioned it, "Relax. Refresh. Recharge." The couple have been in a relationship since 2016.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates