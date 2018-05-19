Karolina Pliskova fined for smashing an umpire's chair

Karolina Pliskova has been fined a four-digit amount for smashing an umpire's chair in Rome earlier this week. The World No. 5 was furious at a line call in her defeat to Greek Maria Sakkari at the Italian Open



Karolina Pliskova

After Sakkari wrapped up victory, Pliskova held out her hand to Mrozinska only to withdraw it and smash her racket against the side of the umpire's chair, creating a sizeable hole.

