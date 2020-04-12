Karolina Pliskova serves coffee and gifts to Monaco firefighters

Czech tennis star Karolina Pliskova took time out during the current lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic to deliver coffee and gifts to the fire station in her locality of Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Karolina visited the MOL gas station, where she handed over the shipment to the fire brigade commander. She posted videos and a picture on Instagram.

"There is never enough good deeds! Today we stopped by to pay a visit to the firefighters. We imported caffeine doses and also a few #AceQueen gifts. Now all firefighters, police or rescuers have free coffee at MOL pumps #molcesko #cerpacistanice #freshcorner. Thank you for your support, you are awesome. Even more in those tough days," she wrote.

