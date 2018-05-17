Karolina Pliskova smashes umpire's chair after Italian Open loss

Former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova smashed the umpire's chair in frustration after she lost to Greece's Maria Sakkari in the second round of the Italian Open yesterday



A screen grab of Karolina Pliskova hitting the umpire's chair in Rome yesterday

Former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova smashed the umpire's chair in frustration after she lost to Greece's Maria Sakkari in the second round of the Italian Open yesterday. In the third set with the sixth seeded Czech serving 6-3, 3-6, 5-5 (30/30) she had an overhead shot incorrectly ruled out and both the line judge and the umpire said they could not find the mark.

After vehemently arguing with the umpire to no avail Pliskova was furious when 42nd-ranked Sakkari was given the advantage and break point at a crucial stage of the match. The Czech went on to lose the match 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in two hours 21 minutes. She furiously repeatedly struck the umpire's chair with her racket. For Sakkari it was the first top five win of her career and she will face the winner of the second-round match between Angelique Kerber of Germany and Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu.

