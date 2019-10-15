Karoline Kamakshi teaser out: Giorgia Andriani turns cop for digital Tamil debut

The makers of the Tamil web series Karoline Kamakshi released the teaser on social media on Tuesday. The web series marks the digital debut of Italian model Giorgia Andriani. Giorgia will be seen playing an undercover agent named Karoline, who is forced to take up an assignment during her vacation in Puducherry.

Sharing the teaser on her Instagram handle, Giorgia wrote: "I am very excited to share with you guys the teaser of my first web series! Coming out soon on Zee 5."

The action-comedy is said to be about two officers, Interpol's Karoline and CBI's Kamakshi, who have opposing personalities but come together to hunt down a dangerous mafia don. In the teaser, Giorgia will be seen doing action and comedy both. The ensemble is mostly packed with newbies but also stars YG Mahendran in a significant role. The series was shot in Chennai and Puducherry. Karoline Kamakshi's first season of 10 episodes will soon be airing on Zee5. The series action-packed comedy-drama is directed by Vivek Kumar Kannan.

In an interview, the model had said that she has taken inspiration from the international star Angelina Jolie's movie Salt. Speaking to IANS, she said: "I took a lot of inspiration from Angelina Jolie's character from the film 'Salt'. This was a very challenging role for me, from the language to the action scenes but I have given my best and hope the audience likes it."

The web series also stars veteran actress Meena. On working with Meena, the newbie said: "I feel honoured for having had the chance to work with Meena ji for my Tamil debut. There was so much to learn from her on the sets. She is an amazing actress and an even more amazing human being".

