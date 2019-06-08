Karsan Ghavri backs MS Dhoni, says nothing wrong in badge

cricket-world-cup

Former India pacer Karsan Ghavri came out in support of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who found himself in a controversy after wearing wicketkeeping gloves which has an insignia of the Indian Army during India's opening match of the World Cup against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday.

"They are creating unnecessary controversy. There is nothing wrong if he does that. People don't object when Pakistani players offer namaz [on the field]. It's a very small thing. West Indian batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul used stickers under his eyes of some firm so there is nothing wrong in it," said the left-arm pacer, who appeared in 39 Tests and 19 ODIs for the country on the sidelines of the announcement of India's squad for the Physical Disability Cricket World Series which is scheduled to be held in England from August 3 to 13.

