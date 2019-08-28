Karsan Ghavri resigns from MCA's CIC post

cricket

Karsan Ghavri at an event

Former India pacer Karsan Ghavri today resigned from the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

In an email to the MCA chief executive and ad hoc panel member, CS Naik, Ghavri stated: "Mr. Naik/ Mumbai Cricket Association. This is to inform you & MCA management that from now on I will not be a part of the CIC anymore. I am resigning from the post totally on personal reasons. Please accept my resignation with immediate effect. Best wishes to the MCA."

Ghavri, in an interview to mid-day on Tuesday, had revealed that he was contemplating to resign from the CIC after the fiasco in the reappointment of Vinayak Samant as Mumbai coach where the CIC was not consulted.

He was also miffed that Sulakshan Kulkarni, the first choice of CIC for Mumbai coach job, was forced to not take up the assignment after his contract was reduced from Rs 24 lakh to Rs 14 lakh.

"The ad-hoc committee cannot overrule a decision which has already been made by the CIC. They should have had a meeting with the CIC to discuss the issue [after Kulkarni did not agree to MCA's contract terms]. If this is how MCA is going to function by taking their own cricketing decisions, then I don't wish to be on the CIC. I am going to resign in a couple of days," an upset Ghavri had told mid-day on Tuesday.

"We [CIC] held several meetings, each lasting for nearly five hours, to interview coaches and support staff for the junior and senior teams. [By appointing Samant] they have not just treated CIC badly, but also the coaches and support staff," he added.

