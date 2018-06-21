Karsan Ghavri set to join MCA CIC

The MCA CIC can have six members. Presently, it has former India skipper Ajit Wadekar and former Mumbai skipper Amol Majumdar as its members

Karsan Ghavri

Former India pacer Karsan Ghavri is set to join the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) of the Mumbai Cricket Association. Ghavri, who played 39 Tests and 19 One-day Internationals, himself confirmed the development. Asked when he would join MCA, 67-year-old Ghavri said, "As soon as I get the letter from the MCA. Let the MCA decide (about it)."

The MCA CIC can have six members. Presently, it has former India skipper Ajit Wadekar and former Mumbai skipper Amol Majumdar as its members. A senior MCA official told PTI that the Committee of Administrators had asked former India pacer Ajit Agarkar to either be the CIC chairman or the chief selector of the senior team.

"He (Agarkar) has preferred to be remain in the selection committee, but he is yet to give it in writing," the official maintained. On reports that former India pacer Balwinder Singh Sandhu and former Mumbai opener Sahil Kukreja are also set to join the CIC, the official said the CIC would be finalised next week.

