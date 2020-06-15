Karsh Kale: I disturb the comfortable, and comfort the disturbed

So nuanced that it deftly complemented the storyline from the word go, the soundtrack of Anurag Kashyap's Choked acquired as much attention as the film itself. The man behind the mesmerising score is Karsh Kale — long upheld as the king of alternate music in India — who avid listeners of mainstream music will remember for creating the Train song from Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy (2019). Over a call from New York at a time when the protest against police brutality that led to the death of George Floyd, is at its peak, Kale says, "It's inspiring to see so many people hit the streets and stand up for something they believe in, even in the face of a pandemic."

In certain ways, Kale's words mirror his trajectory — the indie artiste has, for several years, protested against filmmakers who've egged him on to give commercial fare a go, choosing instead, to work on lesser, but nuanced pieces. "It's just not who I am," he says of an approach long exploited by makers of mainstream cinema. "I don't want to join the Bollywood bandwagon. Some things can get you attention, but not the right kind. I want listeners to dig deep into what I create. Success is not about being famous. I am not an entertainer. I am the guy who will disturb the comfortable, and comfort the disturbed." You could attribute his fever to sway from the routine to his time spent with Zakir Hussain during the onset of his career. "If you ask him [Hussain] why his music isn't played in stadiums, he will simply say, 'It doesn't belong there.'"

As an artiste who cares little for the regular, it isn't surprising that Kale forged a bond with Kashyap, who has never been appeased by the trappings of commercial cinema. "Anurag and I have wanted to work together over the past few years, and have similar methods. I got to amalgamate my skills as a tabla player and drummer. I followed the emotion of the scene. He made his movie, and then asked me to lend the story a different dynamic, musically. He wouldn't sit on [my] head, like other filmmakers do. He gave me the music's [crux], and I built the score based on how I [perceived] the mood and script. We met only once throughout the making."

When they did meet, the duo spoke fondly of their common love for the mastery of Wes Anderson's films. Resisting dictations from filmmakers who wish to exploit his prowess, albeit on their own terms, makes him a "pain in the a**", but Kale would prefer limiting his collaborations with those who value his craft. "[Filmmakers like] Zoya and Anurag want those they work with to put their mastery on display. I can be told to make [a song] bouncy, but that's far from exciting."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news