Karti Chidambaram gets bail in INX Media case

Karti Chidambaram on Friday got bail from the Delhi High Court, which said the relief should not be refused unless the crime is of the "highest magnitude" entailing "severe punishment"



Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram at Delhi High court on Friday. Pic/PTI

Karti Chidambaram on Friday got bail from the Delhi High Court, which said the relief should not be refused unless the crime is of the "highest magnitude" entailing "severe punishment". The reasons that weighed in with Justice S P Garg for granting bail to Karti, who was arrested on February 28, were that there appeared no possibility of him fleeing from justice, as his parents were senior advocates, he had a family to take care of, has roots in the society and was not a previous convict.

The HC also said while there was "incriminating evidence" of a "nexus" between his then company Chess Management Services (P) Ltd and Advantage Strategic Consulting (P) Ltd, it was not sufficient to deny him bail as the payment was accounted for.

February 28

The day Karti Chidambaram was arrested in the case

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever