Karti Chidambaram: My arrest political vendetta

Karti Chidambaram, son of former union minister P Chidambaram escorted by police personnel to the Patiala House court in New Delhi on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, said on Wednesday that his arrest by the CBI in the INX Media case is an act of political vendetta by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

"Absolutely, political vendetta," he said while being taken to a court for remand proceedings after his arrest at Chennai airport this morning on his arrival from London.

He expressed confidence that he will eventually be vindicated.

On May 15, 2017, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered an FIR against Karti Chidambaram on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, accepting gratification through corrupt or illegal means, influencing public servants and criminal misconduct.

Karti Chidambaram allegedly received Rs 3.5 crore from the Mumbai-based INX Media, now 9X Media, for helping it get Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance, when it was run by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, both accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.

The FIR does not mention Chidambaram senior, though it said he cleared the FIPB approval for Rs 4.62 crore Foreign Direct Investment in the firm at an FIPB meeting on May 18, 2007.

Meanwhile, P. Chidambaram is said to have cut short his stay in London and rushing back home. He refused to answer questions by the media at the Heathrow Airport.

