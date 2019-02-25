Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Patni Aur Woh slated to release on January 10, 2020
Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film, a remake of 1978's drama, Pati Patni Aur Woh, will be entertaining us early next year
Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film, a remake of 1978's drama, Pati Patni Aur Woh, will be entertaining us early next year. The much talked about film will be releasing on 10th January, 2020. A modern redux of B.R. Chopra's film will see Kartik reprising the role of Sanjeev Kumar in the film.
T-Series and BR Studios, recently shared that they will be coming together for a multiple film deal. Their first association is 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. The original version received a warm response from the audience back then and the makers think that it still will be relevant to today's audience.
.@itsBhushanKumar & @junochopra's #PatiPatniAurWoh a modern redux of B.R. Chopra's 1978 drama, now starring @TheAaryanKartik, @bhumipednekar & @_AnanyaPanday to release on 10th Jan, 2020. Directed by @mudassar_as_is.@BRStudiosLLP #RenuChopra @abhayrchopra pic.twitter.com/Oyzm1p36C8— TSeries (@TSeries) February 25, 2019
Directed by Mudassar Aziz, 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra, Krishan Kumar, Produced under the banners T-Series and B R Studios.
The makers have given a modern touch to the film which will maximise the reach amongst the audience. The vision will still remain the same and the story will have a nostalgic touch to it. It's also been said that the movie will pack some playlist-topping songs and will be a treat to all the music lovers.
