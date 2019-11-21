Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor wrap up the Punjab schedule of Dostana 2 with loads of laughter and madness

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor are teaming up for Karan Johar's Dostana 2, directed by debutant director Collin D'Cunha and also starring newcomer Lakshya and Abhishek Banerjee. The entire cast and crew were shooting in Punjab and now have wrapped up the schedule.

Taking to his Instagram account, Aaryan posted two pictures where we could see him and Kapoor, along with the entire team that's involved in making the film. He wrote- Nyt shoot ends and so does Dostana 2 ka Punjab Schedule. It seems the film is going to be driven by madness and mayhem.

Dostana 2, for the uninitiated, is Bollywood's another take on homosexuality and what happens when two men fall in love with each other. Kapoor plays Aaryan's sibling and it seems there would be no hero-heroine love story in this Dharma offering. The film is expected to release in the second half of 2020. Aaryan began shooting for the film on November 9 and has already completed the first schedule. It seems he's giving some serious competition to Akshay Kumar in completing his films in record time. Take a look at his post in case you missed it:

On the work front, Kapoor will be seen in Gunjan Saxena, releasing on March 13, 2020, followed by the horror-comedy, RoohiAfza, opening in the cinemas on April 17, Takht, and a film with father and filmmaker, Boney Kapoor. Aaryan, on the other hand, has Pati Patni Aur Woh, Imtiaz Ali's rom-com and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 coming up!

