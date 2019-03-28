Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit-Nene dance to Tuffy's tunes

bollywood

While Kartik Aaryan is hosting the award ceremony, the actress joined him on the stage and danced to a medley of songs from the film at the Zee Cine Awards

Sooraj Barjatya's musical, Hum Aapke Hai Koun..! (1994) clocks 25 years in August. Playing an important part in the Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene-starrer was a dog called Tuffy.

The pooch (who wore a cap and a red bow tie) delivered love letters, carried jewellery and was a part of the joota chhupai sequence. The organisers had one of the unit members dress up like the pooch and get jiggy with the actor. It is said that Tuffy belonged to one of the assistant directors and was adopted by Dixit after the shooting of the film was completed. Tuffy, whose real name was Redo, passed away in 2000.

On the professional front, Madhuri Dixit-Nene will be next seen in Karan Johar's period drama Kalank. The film is a Partition drama set in the 1940s starring Sanjay Dutt, Varun, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit.

Fox Star Studios presents Kalank, A Dharma Productions & Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment film, directed by Abhishek Varman, to release on 17th April 2019. Produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar & Apoorva Mehta. Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios.

