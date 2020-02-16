Kartik Aaryan announces Love Aaj Kal 2030 with Ranveer Singh and we can't wait!

This is the best time to be Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan. Both the actors are riding high on back-to-back hits. Aaryan has just delivered the biggest opener of his career in the form of Love Aaj Kal and Singh is gearing up for the massively mounted 83.

It's time for the biggest award ceremony of the year- The Filmfare Awards. And the shenanigans have begun. For the first time in history, the prestigious award ceremony is behind held in Assam and not in Mumbai, and Bollywood celebrities have reached the venue so let's talk about some behind-the-scenes fun and frolic.

Aaryan took to his Twitter account and shared a hilarious photo with Singh, recreating the lovely poster of Love Aaj Kal, where Singh was lying on the back of the actor, reminding us of Sara Ali Khan. He wrote- "Announcing Love Aaj Kal 2030 With Ranveer Singh." (Sic)

He also had a new term for him and Singh- RanTik. Well, it would be great to see the two in a love story, something on the lines of Dostana 2, which Aaryan is already doing. Anyway, take a look at the post right here:

On the work front, Aaryan also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 coming up and Om Raut's next action drama in 3D. Singh has Takht, 83, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar coming up.

