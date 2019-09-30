Kartik Aaryan begins prep for Karan Johar's Dostana 2

In 2008, Tarun Mansukhani directed the immensely entertaining Dostana, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and John Abraham. It was the story of two men who pretend to be gay to have a roof over their heads, and how this one lie leads to one tumultuous moment after another, peppered with madness and mayhem. It was a commercial and critical success and a sequel was announced soon.

Reports stated that the sequel was to reprise Abraham and Bachchan and star Katrina Kaif this time, with the story shifting to Punjab, but the film never took off. 11 years later, the second film was finally announced with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya. Johar has roped in another debutant director, Collin DCunha, to helm the comedy. Make no mistake, Aaryan and Kapoor aren't lovers in the film but siblings, as Aaryan plays a homosexual character who falls in love with Lakshya.

The actor who's still basking in the glory of two consecutive successes took to his Instagram account and announced he has started prepping for the film. Take a look:

After LGBTQi stories like Bombay Talkies, Aligarh, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Dostana 2 has joined the bandwagon, and we can't wait to see what the film has in store for us.

