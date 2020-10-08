Search

Kartik Aaryan bonds over game of table tennis with sister

Updated: 08 October, 2020 08:28 IST | ANI | Mumbai

The 29-year-old actor said that his sister's happiness was "priceless" for him and that is why he chose to lose.

Pic courtesy/Kartik Aaryan's Instagram account
Pic courtesy/Kartik Aaryan's Instagram account

Actor Kartik Aaryan who is staying indoors to prevent the spread of coronavirus was on Wednesday seen bonding over a game of table tennis with his sister. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor took to Instagram to share a short video where he is seen playing table tennis with his sister.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Kittu ki khushi mere liye anmol hai.... Isliye maine usse ‘Jeetne Diya’ ðÂÂ¼ðÂÂ» #Sacrifice

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) onOct 7, 2020 at 5:31am PDT

The video ends with Aaryan losing the game and his sister enthusiastically cheering over her little victory.

The 29-year-old actor said that his sister's happiness was "priceless" for him and that is why he chose to lose.

"Kittu ki khushi mere liye anmol hai....Isliye maine usse 'Jeetne Diya'#Sacrifice," he wrote in the caption.

The 'Love Aaj Kal' actor is seen sporting a new bear look in the video making fans go gaga over the look.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

First Published: 08 October, 2020 07:47 IST

Tags

kartik aaryanbollywood newsEntertainment News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK