Kartik Aaryan brings the house down with his performance at the IIFA!

Despite of his leg injury, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame Kartik Aaryan grooved to his hit chart numbers at IIFA Awards 2018 in Bangkok

Kartik Aaryan took Bangkok by storm this weekend. After hosting IIFA Rocks, the starboy performed at the awards ceremony and though it was his first in both the segments, he completely rocked his acts.

Despite of his leg injury, Kartik Aaryan grooved to his hit chart numbers at IIFA awards. Obviously, his infectious energy made the audience go crazy. The right attitude, his unbeatable energy and of course his sexy moves set the stage on fire. No wonder everyone in the audience was left for asking more. Moreover, his performance to Salman Khan’s song - Swag Se Swagat was the highlight of the evening. Matching to Salman Khan’s steps and attitude is not a joke, but for a his debut live performance, Kartik Aaryan was exceptionally good on stage. No wonder people were cheering and saying - once more!

Post the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Kartik Aaryan's popularity has reached new heights and his fan following is increasing by heaps and bounds each day. This young heartthrob Aaryan is truly a crowd favourite.

