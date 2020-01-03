Kartik Aaryan challenges all the directors out there to cast him and Deepika Padukone in a film!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Ever since Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone have danced on the Dheeme Dheeme song at the Mumbai airport, fans are curious to see this Jodi on the big screen. And not only fans, but Aaryan himself also seems to be excited to share screen space with the actress.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the actor shared a collage that had the old photo that landed him the part in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Deepika's still from her debut Om Shanti Om, and the caption said- Hai Kisi Director Mein Dum? It seems this is a challenge for all the directors to cast them in a film together.

Take a look at the story right here:

And replying to this plea, Padukone replied to the story by posting her story and wrote- LOL, why these pictures though? Have a look:

It's a hilarious banter and it seems they would surely look awesome and amazing on the big screen. Both the actors are at the top of their respective games and only witnessing a rise in their fan base.

Talking about Padukone first, she has been on a roll ever since she did Cocktail in 2012 and till now, almost all her films have been blockbusters. She has Chhapaak coming up next week, which will be followed by '83, a film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, and Draupadi.

As far as Aaryan is concerned, after the success of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2, he became a star once again with the massive success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, and Pati Patni Aur Woh. He has three films coming up this year- A rom-com with Sara Ali Khan, Dostana 2, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. 2020 truly promises to be the year of Aaryan and Padukone and if all goes well, we may end up seeing the two together on the big screen soon.

