Watch video: Kartik Aaryan dresses up as Love Aaj Kal character 'Raghu' in Jaipur

Making the 'Love Aaj Kal' promotions more interesting in Jaipur, actor Kartik Aaryan dressed up as his character Raghu from the film on Thursday. The 29-year-old star was seen completely in the skin of his character as he shared a funny video on Instagram.

Dressed in the old fashioned vertical lined shirt and loose pants, the actor was seen dramatically crooning to one of the Bollywood 90s numbers. "Khamma Gani Padharo #Raghu ke Des Miliye Rajasthan ke Raghu se. Today in #Jaipur #LoveAajKal," he captioned the post alongside the video.

He even shared another video from the promotions at Arya College, Jaipur.

View this post on Instagram #HaanMainGalat ð¥ Khamma Ganni ðºð»ðð» #Jaipur A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) onFeb 6, 2020 at 12:16am PST

Love Aaj Kal is the remake of the 2009 movie by the same name. The original movie featured Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles and explored two love stories set in different time periods. The movie will feature Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the flick also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in significant roles. The movie, which is set to release on February 14, presents Kartik and Sara as Veer and Zoe.

