Kartik Aaryan enjoys local delicacy with Imtiaz Ali in Udaipur

Kartik Aaryan has taken the myth that actors perennially subsist on a diet and busted it wide open

Kartik Aaryan

It is often believed that celebs follow a strict diet in order to maintain their well-chiselled bods, however, our young lad – Kartik Aaryan has taken the myth that actors perennially subsist on a diet and busted it wide open.

The dishy dude, who not only looks drop-dead-handsome but also flaunts a hot physique, is a complete foodie and certainly doesn't compromise on his grub. The Luka Chuppi actor, who is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film in Udaipur, recently shared a video on his Instagram handle which affirms that the rising star of Bollywood is a big-time foodie.

Kartik shared a video where it is obvious that director Imtiaz Ali, Kartik and other team members of the film are enjoying a gargantuan thali, replete with a khichadi and lots of ghee. The witty actor wrote, "Keto diet of highest orderðÂÂÂ Yes we are Big time foodies Ghee+khichdi... the secret of our fitness @imtiazaliofficial ðÂÂÂðÂ¤«" (sic)

Well, Kartik has certainly proved that you don't need to starve yourself in order to remain fit.

The handsome star will soon be seen in the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh. The original film revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev Kumar) and Sharda (Vidya Sinha) and how things change after he gets a promotion and secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta Kaur) enters his life. The remake will star Bhumi Pednekar and newcomer Ananya Pandey. The 1978 film was produced and directed by BR Chopra. Apart from this, Kartik is also gearing up for Anees Bazmi's next rom-com.

